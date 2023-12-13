TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 1,882,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 178.5 days.

TMX Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TMXXF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,069. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.