TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 1,882,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 178.5 days.
TMX Group Trading Up 0.5 %
TMXXF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,069. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TMXXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
