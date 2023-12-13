Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.950 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 20,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 33.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after buying an additional 118,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

