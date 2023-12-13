Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Down 36.3% in November

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the November 15th total of 143,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Pluri Stock Performance
Pluri stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,645. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Pluri has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 10,693.31% and a negative return on equity of 150.51%.
Pluri Company Profile
Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.
