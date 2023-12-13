Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in November

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Integrated Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 129,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,083. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

