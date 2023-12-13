Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OUKPY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 10,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,491. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Metso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUKPY

About Metso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.