Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 360.5 days.

Real Matters Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RLLMF remained flat at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

