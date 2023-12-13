Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 360.5 days.
Real Matters Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RLLMF remained flat at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.22.
Real Matters Company Profile
