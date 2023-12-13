Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 36.7% in November

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS KOTMY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. 17,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,383. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Koito Manufacturing to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

