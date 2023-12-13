GXChain (GXC) Price Up 0.2% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.19 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002159 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

