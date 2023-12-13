Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

