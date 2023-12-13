Bokf Na Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.