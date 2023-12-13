Bokf Na Sells 16,155 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.39. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.