Bokf Na Has $39.89 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $398.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.97 and its 200 day moving average is $369.84. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $398.79.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

