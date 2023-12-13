Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vale were worth $27,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

