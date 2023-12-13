Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

