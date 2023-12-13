Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

