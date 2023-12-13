Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $23.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $254.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

