Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 18,176 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.