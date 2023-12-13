VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.