Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $603,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 871,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after acquiring an additional 865,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.