CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

