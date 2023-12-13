Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

