QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $84,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

