John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $35,679,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $8,790,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Insider Activity

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

