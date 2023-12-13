Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

