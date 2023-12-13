42,422 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

