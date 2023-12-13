Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 771,200 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 771,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,092,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Microchip Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.