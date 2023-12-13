Analyzing Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) & Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renasant and Coastal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $691.06 million 2.51 $166.07 million $2.90 10.67 Coastal Financial $316.85 million 1.79 $40.63 million $3.57 11.95

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 4 0 0 2.00 Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renasant and Coastal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Renasant presently has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Coastal Financial has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Coastal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Renasant.

Volatility and Risk

Renasant has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 18.59% 8.46% 1.08% Coastal Financial 9.89% 18.38% 1.41%

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Renasant on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service, a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

