Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises 1.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $161.80 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

