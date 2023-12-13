Humankind Investments LLC Takes $257,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

TJX opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.