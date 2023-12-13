Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $315,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 61.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

