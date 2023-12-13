Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Down 0.4 %

Wesfarmers stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wesfarmers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

