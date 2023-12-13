Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance

Victory Oilfield Tech stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. Victory Oilfield Tech has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

