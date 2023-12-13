Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.82 and last traded at $270.82. Approximately 591,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,623,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.93.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

