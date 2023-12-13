MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MoneyLion traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 22787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.
Insider Transactions at MoneyLion
In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 29.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MoneyLion Trading Up 3.8 %
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
