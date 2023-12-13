MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MoneyLion traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 22787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $273,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,234.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $1,955,689. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 29.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

