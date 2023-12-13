Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

