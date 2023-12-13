Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the November 15th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of VLOUF stock remained flat at $13.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.