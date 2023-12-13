Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,092. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonovia will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

