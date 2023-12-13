Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Increases By 207.5%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 207.5% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

West Japan Railway stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.