Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Declines By 83.0%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Vantage Towers Price Performance
VTWRF remained flat at $37.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $37.15.
Vantage Towers Company Profile
