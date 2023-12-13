Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Declines By 83.0%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

VTWRF remained flat at $37.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $37.15.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

