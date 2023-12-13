Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.0 %

TSLX opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

