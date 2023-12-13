Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Woolworths Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WLWHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

