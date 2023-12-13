SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Volume Hits $46.32 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002843 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $275.36 million and approximately $46.32 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,204,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,970,922 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

