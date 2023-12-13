Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $45.81 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Safe has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00005266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00120519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00026874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.3209574 USD and is down -22.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.