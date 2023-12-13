Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading 4.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blue Bird traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.27. 123,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 296,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,542,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,395,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Blue Bird by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $836.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

