DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0605 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.79 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00120519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.