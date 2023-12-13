Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $164.53 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002159 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001847 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,532,692 coins and its circulating supply is 177,533,476 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

