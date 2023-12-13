Electroneum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $733,669.56 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 5% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $35.29 million and $733,669.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004558 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,960,951,146 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

