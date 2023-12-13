SFI Advisors LLC Buys 817 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

