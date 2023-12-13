NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

