Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,309 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $90,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 664,961 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in BCE by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 420.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

BCE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,272. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

